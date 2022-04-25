CM skips Modi award as BJP-Sena tussle worsens
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in Mumbai on Sunday. Conspicuous by his absence at the event was Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who instead chose to pay a visit to 83-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became the face of protests by Shiv Sena workers against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana a day earlier, at her residence in Parel in the evening. Political observers said the move was a message to his opponents that the Sena is not backing down in this latest tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A source close to the Mangeshkar family confirmed that the chief minister had been invited for the event.
However, as protocol minister, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray received the prime minister at the airport when he arrived on Sunday evening. He was accompanied by industries minister Subhash Desai, who later joined the PM at the function at Shanmukhananda Hall. The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award has been instituted in memory of the legendary singer, who passed away at the age of 92 in February this year.
Modi received the award on Sunday, which marked the 80th death anniversary of Deenanath Mangeshkar, the singing legend’s father. The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar will be given every year to an individual who has made “path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary” contribution to the nation, its people and society, according to the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust, which has instituted the award.
Modi said that while he usually stays away from awards, he agreed to come for this event as it was in the name of Lata Mangeshkar and because he shared deep ties with the Mangeshkar family. “For me, Lata Didi was my elder sister as well. What can be a greater privilege than to receive the love of a sister from Lata Didi, who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations. I dedicate this award to the entire nation. Like Lata Didi belonged to everyone, this award belongs to all,” Modi said. “Lata ji was like a melodious manifestation of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’. She sang thousands of songs in more than 30 languages... From culture to faith, from east to west, from north to south, Lata Ji’s notes worked to unite the whole country. Globally too, she was India’s cultural ambassador,” he added.
A Sena leader close to Thackeray said, “The Mangeshkar family shares deep ties with the Thackerays for decades now. They had invited Uddhav ji. However, no confirmation was given by the CM.”A Sena leader added that the function was not an official one and the invitation had come just a day before the event. However, since the PM was attending it, a senior-most cabinet minister (Desai) was present, as per protocol, the leader added.
Thackeray was accompanied by his wife and sons, state minister Aaditya and Tejas when he visited Chandrabhaga Shinde and her family at their Sewri residence in a slum redevelopment project. Shinde, a vegetable vendor, is a hard core Sainik. She had dared Ranas from outside Matoshree to dare to come and chant Hanuman Chalisa outside their leader’s residence. “Though she is a grandmother, at heart she is like a worker of our youth wing. Balasaheb (Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray) used to teach us to keep young at heart as you grow older. This ajji (grandmother) is one of them. Thousands of such workers are the legacy handed over to me by Balasaheb,” Thackeray said. Sewri has been a bastion of Shiv Sena since its inception 55 years ago.
Political analyst Hemant Desai said that the Sena tried to score a point over the BJP in strengthening its core vote base. “Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Sewri seeks to improve his image in the Marathi belt and the labour class of Mumbai. Rashmi Thackeray’s presence also helps with women voters,” Desai said.
Another political analyst Surendra Jondhale said that amid the offensive by BJP against him, Thackeray is sending a message that he would not take things lying down. Jondhale, a former professor of political science at Mumbai University, pointed out that the political tension between the two parties has been on the rise. “The gap between the Sena and BJP is widening with BJP’s attempt to unsettle the MVA government. The BJP has now started taking the help of other players to unsettle the MVA and particularly, Shiv Sena. This would help them create an impression that there is a law and order issue in the state. This political music will continue till at least the BMC election,” he said.
The face-off between Shiv Sena and BJP has intensified ahead of the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections expected to be held later this year. The BJP has vowed to wrest one of the richest civic body from its ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena, which ruled the BMC for more than 25 years. The bitterness between the old ruling partners has been increasing over the last two and a half years ever since Sena joined hands with Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form government in 2019 by snapping ties with the BJP. Thackeray skipping Modi function in Mumbai also assumes significance in the backdrop of the high voltage standoff between the two parties for last two days.
The award function was attended by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar, Kirit Somaiya, Girish Mahajan and others. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in his speech, spoke about patriotism and nationalism. Modi narrated an incident when a song was written by Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar and sung by Dinanath Mangeshkar in a program of the British Viceroy in Shimla during the freedom struggle.
Garbage menace: PAC protests, blame Ludhiana MC officials’ lackadaisical attitude
Members of the Public Action Committee organised a selfie-point protest against illegal dumping of garbage in open on Sunday, the eighth consecutive week, in front of the open garbage dump at Saidan Chowk, which comes under the constituency of MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi. Advocate RS Arora and Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal said despite change in political regime, the plight of Ludhiana is the same.
Long power cuts force residents to turn to diesel generators
Long and unscheduled power cuts across the city are forcing residents to cough up more for electricity as RWAs have to depend on diesel-guzzling generator sets, which cost ₹22 and ₹30 per unit. The power cuts have also led to an increase in the maintenance charges as gensets are being used to run facilities in condominiums. Residents said the power cuts lasts up to 10 hours, thereby increasing the dependence on generators.
Gangster Dhothian, one of the key accused in Nabha jailbreak case, attempts suicide in jail
Police said he tried to end his life to avoid checking of his cell on Saturday. He has been booked for attempting to commit suicide at city 1 police station. Deputy Superintendent of the jail Jaspreet Singh conducted a search of cell number 5 at 7:40 PM to find mobile phones or any communication devices. He was shifted to jail, police said. A resident of Dhotian village in Taran Tarn, Amandeep is one of the prime accused in the Nabha jailbreak case.
Fake email id of Tata Hospital director created; police begin probe
Mumbai: Cops are investigating a case where an unidentified person created a fake email address of Tata Memorial Centre's director and sent out emails to the staff pretending to be hdirector Dr Badwe, who is currently in the United States of America for a working visit According to the police, the technical officer of the centre's IT department - Manoj Chavan, received an email on April 19 from an id 'ceo@inlinebiz.site'. Dr Badwe informed Chavan that he had not sent any email. Dr Badwe was not available for comment.
Maharashtra directs local authorities to monitor Covid-19 situation
Mumbai: As daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surged in the past week, authorities have said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Maharashtra reported 144 fresh cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the caseload to 78,76,841 and the toll to 77,28,091. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 73 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The highest number of cases in the state was reported in Mumbai at 73, followed by 15 in Pune municipal corporation jurisdiction.
