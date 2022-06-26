Evening brief: Crime branch seeks 14-day remand of activist Teesta Setalvad, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Crime branch seeks 14-day remand of activist Teesta Setalvad in Gujarat riots case

The Ahmedabad crime branch on Sunday sought 14-day remand of social activist Teesta Setalvad, saying she is not cooperating with police during investigation. Read more

Odisha: Man convicted in drug smuggling case escapes from police custody

This is the second consecutive day that an accused has escaped from police custody in Bhubaneswar. Read more

Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 6 wickets to win historic maiden Ranji Trophy title

Madhya Pradesh wrote history on Sunday as they won their maiden Ranji Trophy title, beating tournament heavyweights Mumbai by 6 wickets in the final at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Read more

Johnny Depp 'wishes no ill will' for Amber Heard, won't 'jump on social media hate band wagon'

Actor Johnny Depp 'wishes no ill will' for his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard and won't 'jump on the social media hate band wagon'. Read more

Yoga for period cramps: Alia Bhatt's trainer shares tips

Menstrual cycle comes with a lot of pain – from menstrual cramps to body pain to mood swings. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON