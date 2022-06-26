Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 6 wickets to win historic maiden Ranji Trophy title

Madhya Pradesh wrote history on Sunday as they won their maiden Ranji Trophy title, beating tournament heavyweights Mumbai by 6 wickets in the final at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rajat Patidar hit the winning runs for Madhya Pradesh in the 108-run chase, as the side reached a dominant victory. The MP batter remained unbeaten on 30 off 37 deliveries, while captain Aditya Shrivastava was the other unbeaten batter (1*).

On Day 5, Mumbai resumed from their overnight score of 113/2 but failed to put MP on backfoot, as Gaurav Yadav found breakthrough in the early overs of the first session, removing Armaan Jaffer on 37. The Mumbai batters, like their first innings, failed to forge a partnership and barring Suved Parkar (51), no batter could reach half-century.

Also read: Watch: Furious Prithvi Shaw argues with umpires after LBW appeal denied in Ranji final; Mumbai wicketkeeper intervenes

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who batted at number six in the second innings, was dismissed on merely 1 as he looked to up the ante. Going for a lofted sweep, Yashasvi miscued the delivery from Kumar Kartikeya and was caught at short third-man, which proved to be an important moment in the game.

Sarfaraz Khan (45) found himself in familiar position once again, as he was left to build a partnership with tailenders. However, with the pressure of scoring at a brisk rate, Sarfaraz failed to repeat his heroics from the first innings as he was caught at deep midwicket while going for a maximum.

Chasing a 108-run target, Madhya Pradesh faced an early setback as Yash Dubey -- the centurion in the previous innings -- was dismissed in the second over of the game for 1. Himanshu Mantri (37) and Shubham Sharma (30), however, stitched a 52-run stand before Shams Mulani struck another breakthrough for Mumbai. Parth Sahani (5) also departed early but Rajat Patidar held fort for MP, and eventually took them to a maiden title in the second session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON