Watch: Furious Prithvi Shaw argues with umpires after LBW appeal denied in Ranji final; Mumbai wicketkeeper intervenes

Mumbai were into bowling their 125th over of the Madhya Pradesh innings in the Ranji Trophy final when frustrations seemed to come to a boil, as umpires were forced to have a word with Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw in the wake of a particularly insistent appeal for LBW which was given not-out. The Shaw-led side had set a first-innings total of 374 on the back of a Sarfaraz Khan century, but Madhya Pradesh had eaten into that and were approaching to level the scores on the morning of the fourth day.

Shubham Sharma and Yash Dubey had batted for two full sessions on day 3, putting together a 222-run partnership as both reached their centuries. Although both were dismissed before close of play, Rajat Patidar then slammed a brilliant century before being dismissed on 122.

It had been a long toil for the Mumbai bowlers, and they were getting minimal joy from the pitch or from the umpires. Mohit Avasthi bowled this particular over (the 125th of the MP innings), with the side on 373-3 and trailing by a solitary run, and on the fourth ball, struck captain Aditya Shrivastava on the pads. The Mumbai team all went up in a loud appeal, convinced they had their man, but umpire Virender Sharma was unshaken, calling not-out.

It turned out to be the right decision, with replays showing Shrivastava was outside the line of off stump when the ball struck him. However, Shaw and his players were incensed, convinced that they should have been awarded a wicket.

The umpires then had a word with Shaw, who looked agitated throughout the entire discussion.

This wasn’t the first time such a reaction had been drawn out from the Mumbai fielders, with the players shocked by disbelief on one particular occasion when an appeal for caught-behind was not awarded against Sharma on the previous day. On that occasion, they would scalp him off the very next delivery, but here, Shaw was called over by the umpires for a word of warning regarding excessive appealing.

The game moved on, with MP levelling scores in the following over and then taking the lead, meaning that a drawn Test match would still hand them the Ranji final trophy to take home. Mumbai would find a degree of success in the morning session, picking up Shrivastava, Akshat Raghuwanshi, and Parth Sahani, but Patidar would reach his century with able support from Saransh Jain. MP crossed a lead of 100 on the brink of lunch, going into the session break at 475-6, well in control of the Test match.

