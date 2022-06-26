'That was the first thing I said to all': Hardik reveals conversation with head coach VVS Laxman ahead of Ireland T20Is

Team India returns to action in the shortest format of the game tonight when it takes on Ireland in the first of two T20Is in Malahide. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the team in the absence of a host of first-team players including captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant among others. While 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi received a maiden international call-up for the series, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson also made a return to the squad.

Ahead of the game, Pandya interacted with media during a press interaction and opened up on his mindset as he takes on the captaincy challenge for the first time in international colours.

"It's a challenge mentally, it is easier to say that we are playing against Ireland but playing for India is the biggest pride. If we want to win the World Cup, every match from here is important for us to reach the World Cup final. The first thing I said to all is that it doesn't matter whom we are playing, we need to focus on our own things," Pandya stressed.

The 28-year-old all-rounder also revealed the discussion he had with VVS Laxman, who is the head coach of the side for this series in the absence of Rahul Dravid. The former India captain is currently with the Test side as it prepares for the fifth and final game of the series against England, scheduled between July 1-5 in Edgbaston.

"We keep the same intensity we generally keep even if we are playing the World Cup or a big series. Again it comes down to mental strength, how better you can get because it's not easy in two matches getting yourself on but at the same time we are playing for India and we have to be on our A game which we will.

“The discussion between me and the coach is simple -- approach the game as you do in any other game for India,” said Pandya.

