Evening brief: Delhi HC orders Spicejet to pay 380 crore to former promoter Maran, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2023 04:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi High Court orders SpiceJet to pay 380 crore to Sun Group’s Maran

The Delhi High Court has ordered low-fare airline SpiceJet to pay 380 crore to its former promoter, Kalanithi Maran of the Sun Group, and asked it to submit an affidavit of assets within four weeks. Read More

Canada becomes first country to start putting health warnings on individual cigarettes

Canada has become the first country in the world to stipulate that individual cigarettes carry mandatory health warnings. While packets carry such warnings of the risks associated with smoking, the Canadian Government is taking this measure to ensure that it becomes “virtually impossible to avoid health warnings altogether.” Read More

Urvashi Rautela moves to new home worth 190 crore: report

Actor Urvashi Rautela has reportedly moved into a new house in Mumbai's Juhu area. As per reports, she has shifted to the building next to late filmmaker Yash Chopra's house which is reportedly worth 190 crore. Read More

Web Stories | How To Deal With Culture Shock While Abroad

‘True female sport:’ Athlete bleeds through her suit, asks people to normalise periods

Emma Pallant-Browne, a British athlete, is sharing the realities faced by women in sports while menstruating. Recently, when Browne was competing in the PTO European Open triathlon in Ibiza, Spain a photographer snapped a picture of her with a small blood stain on her swimsuit. Read More

Busting hair care myths: Separating fact from fiction for gorgeous locks

Seeking clarity amidst conflicting hair care advice? In our pursuit of luscious locks and healthy hair, we often come across a plethora of information and advice. Read More

England legend snubs Jadeja from WTC Final combined XI, includes only 4 Indians: 'I'd like to have him but...'

The Indian team returns to action on June 7 when the side takes on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship. The title clash takes place at The Oval in England, and former English captain Nasser Hussain made his combined XI including the players from both sides ahead of the clash. Read More

 

