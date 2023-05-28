Home / India News / Evening brief: J&K's Hurriyat Conference opposes NIA’s plea for death penalty to Yasin Malik; all the latest news

Evening brief: J&K's Hurriyat Conference opposes NIA’s plea for death penalty to Yasin Malik; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2023 05:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

J&K: Hurriyat, Apni Party oppose NIA’s plea for death penalty to Yasin Malik

The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday called the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s plea seeking death penalty for separatist leader Yasin Malik as “deeply disturbing” while Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari termed the agency’s approach “hasty”. Read more

Yasin Malik (ANI file photo)
'Trampling voices': Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over police action against wrestlers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Delhi police's action against the protesting wrestlers while they were attempting to carry out a planned march towards the new Parliament building, saying that the government is “mercilessly trampling the voices of women players under their boots.” Read more

Alia Bhatt apologises for skipping IIFA 2023 amid reports of her grandfather being hospitalised

Actor Alia Bhatt penned a note after she won big at IIFA 2023. She bagged the Best Actor award in a Leading Role (female) for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Despite the win, the actor was not a part of the event. Read more

Skincare and beauty tips: Look for these natural ingredients in your cosmetics to improve the health of your skin

Words like even skin tone, radiant skin and brilliant skin are frequently used in the beauty industry but cosmetics can have both positive and negative effects on your skin health, depending on various factors such as the ingredients used, individual skin type and sensitivities and how the products are used. Read more

'What truly impressed me...': Sachin Tendulkar namedrops Gill, Dhoni in internet-breaking message before IPL 2023 final

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had nothing but absolute praise for Indian opener Shubman Gill, who will lead the batting charge of defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. Read more

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Topics
yasin malik nia hurriyat apni party + 2 more
