Alia Bhatt apologises for skipping IIFA 2023 amid reports of her grandfather being hospitalised

Actor Alia Bhatt penned a note after she won big at IIFA 2023. She bagged the Best Actor award in a Leading Role (female) for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Despite the win, the actor was not a part of the event. Reportedly, she decided to skip the event as her maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan, is unwell. Also read: Alia Bhatt skips IIFA ceremony as her maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan is unwell: Report Alia Bhatt on skipping IFFA awards 2023.

While Alia did not mention anything about her grandfather, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “Thank you so much IIFA. Sorry, I couldn't be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the enjoy team so much joy!”

Alia Bhatt penned a note after IFFA win.

The IIFA Awards 2023 took place at Abu Dhabi. From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal, several Bollywood celebrities were seen in attendance. In Alia's absence, film producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on her behalf.

Alia Bhatt's grandfather not keeping well

Earlier news agency ANI reported about Alia skipping the event due to a family emergency. Her maternal grandfather is reportedly unwell and admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

On Sunday, a paparazzi video of Alia's car leaving her house and heading to the hospital surfaced online. As per a report of Times Now, the actor's grandfather is admitted due to lung disease. Reportedly, his condition is critical.

Who is Alia Bhatt's grandfather?

Narendra is the father of actor Soni Razdan who is married to Mahesh Bhatt. Soni and Mahesh also have another daughter, Shaheen Bhatt who is an author and film producer. Alia and Shaheen are half sisters of actor Pooja Bhatt.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from this film, Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The film shoot is expected to start this year.

