IIFA 2023 winners: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sweep technical awards

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2023 is being held in Abu Dhabi. The awards in the technical categories, such as cinematography, screenplay, dialogue and editing, were announced on Friday, while the main event will take place on Saturday. Among the biggest winners were films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which won in multiple categories at the event. Also read: Vicky Kaushal reacts after video of Salman Khan's bodyguards pushing him emerges online, gets hug from actor in new clip Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 won big at IIFA technical awards.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, won in three categories. Sanjay and Utkarshini Vashishtha won the award for best screenplay. The film also won trophies for best cinematography and dialogue. One more win came for Alia as her film with Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, was adjudged the winner of best special effects (visual).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 won two awards

Choreographer duo Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves won the best choreography award for their work on the title track of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial registered a second win in the best sound design.

Drishyam 2, Vikram Vedha also among winners

Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller Drishyam 2 took home the trophy for best editing. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha and Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling bagged the honours for best background score and best sound mixing, respectively.

All about day 1 at IIFA

The event was hosted by Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. Singers Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal, and actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and Iulia Vantur performed on stage. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the main event on Saturday.

The first day of IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi had all from Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Boman Irani, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Madan, Aahana Kumra to Urvashi Rautela in attendance.

On Friday a video of Salman's entourage pushing Vicky Kaushal as the former passed through during an event surfaced online. The two actors were, however, spotted greeting each other with a hug at the awards later. Vicky also clarified that things were not what they seemed to be in the video.

