Vicky Kaushal reacts after video of Salman Khan's bodyguards pushing him emerges online, gets hug from actor in new clip

Vicky Kaushal has reacted a day after a video surfaced in which Salman Khan's bodyguards seemingly pushed him at an event in Abu Dhabi. Speaking to reporters, Vicky said that at times, matters 'are blown out of proportion'. He also added that 'things are not actually as they seem in videos'. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal gets 'bulldozed aside' to make way for Salman Khan; fans 'feel bad for him') Vicky Kaushal got a hug from Salman Khan.

On IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet, Vicky told reporters, when asked about the viral clip, "Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain. Bohut uss baarein mein unnecessary chatter hota hai. Uska koi fayda nahi hai (Several times things are blown out of proportion. There are unnecessary chatters about many things). Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

Salman hugs Vicky

At the same event, Vicky and Salman Khan also met each other and shared a warm hug. In a clip shared by a paparazzo account, Vicky was seen talking to several people as Salman walked and stood next to him. Vicky turned around and the two actors hugged. Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Awwww!!! Haters can go cry in a corner now!" Another said, “I didn't want to comment on the alleged shoving until I watched the video. I just did and I must admit that I can't see why this is being made a big deal.”

Salman and Vicky are currently attending the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. In the much talked about video, Vicky posed for a picture with a fan as Salman entered from the opposite side, escorted by his security. Vicky, seemingly, attempted to shake hands with Salman. However, the actor's bodyguards appeared to push him out of the way. As the video went viral on social media, many people reacted to the video.

Vicky's upcoming projects

Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film which will release in theatres on June 2. He also has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline, helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Sam Bahadur is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 which is part of YRF Spy Universe. It also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film. Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra and Varinder Singh Ghuman will be seen in the supporting roles, as per news agency ANI.

