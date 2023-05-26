Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal gets 'bulldozed aside' to make way for Salman Khan; fans 'feel bad for him'

Vicky Kaushal gets 'bulldozed aside' to make way for Salman Khan; fans 'feel bad for him'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 26, 2023 01:18 PM IST

A video of Salman Khan's entourage pushing aside Vicky Kaushal at a venue in Abu Dhabi has left the internet angry and disappointed.

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently in Abu Dhabi for an award event. A video from the venue has now surfaced online and it shows Vicky meeting fans and posing for selfies with them. Suddenly Salman Khan comes walking along with his entourage and his bodyguards and others push Vicky aside to make way for him. The video didn't go down well with Vicky's fans on the internet and they felt outraged with how the actor was treated by Salman's bodyguards and fans. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Host Salman Khan asks in first promo 'cricket ke baad kya dekhenge?'

Vicky Kaushal was recently pushed aside to make for Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi. (Manav Manglani)

Vicky's fans express rage

As the video made its way to Reddit, many shared their disappointment over the same. A Reddit user wrote, “People were pushing Vicky to side, how rude! Bhoi is bhoi but thodi to respect do dusro ko (Bhai is bhai but atleast gives others some respect).” Another commented, “That was arrogant, rude asf.. but, Damn..! Talk about star power.. Vicky was bulldozed aside like he was no one.” One more wrote, “Feeling bad for Vicky but this video is funny.” A comment also read: “Someone dragged Vicky away out of the way coz Salman was coming.” “I really feel sorry for Vicky in this video. Whole entourage of Salman put him on side like he doesn’t exist in Bollywood,” wrote a Reddit user. A person also commented, “6 foot ka aadmi nahi dikha! Aise kaun dhakka maarta hain yaar (one couldn't see a 6-foot tall man, who pushes like this)!”

Zara bach ke Vicky 😬
by u/yours_truly_Davina in BollyBlindsNGossip

A person mentioned that the video was removed from a paparazzo account on Instagram and wrote, “Although, body guards are from Abu Dhabi - so they’re not aware who Vicky is and dropped him on side like normal guy. To make it worst, expression on Vicky’s face doesn’t help either. This video will go in the history of Bollywood either in a good or bad way.”

Salman to be seen opposite Katrina Kaif

Around the same time, Salman had also shared a picture of himself in the same look. He was in a maroon shirt and black trousers and sported a new moustache, goatee and beard, probably his look for Tiger 3. Incidentally, he will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in the film, who is now married to Vicky. It is slated to release around Diwali this year.

Vicky gearing up for his film release

Vicky is meanwhile, gearing up for the release of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film which will release in theatres on June 2.

