Evening brief: Mulayam Yadav 'forced' to campaign for son Akhilesh, says BJP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
BJP has fielded SP Singh Baghel against Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal constituency. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:54 PM IST
UP polls: Mulayam Yadav 'forced' to campaign for son Akhilesh, says BJP contender

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate SP Singh Baghel has claimed that Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was “forcefully” brought to the town this week to campaign for son Akhilesh Yadav. Read more

CISF arrests intruder who jumped Mumbai airport’s perimeter wall

The CISF officials posted near the perimeter wall on Kurla side of the airport spotted the intruder and he was caught as soon he jumped inside the airport. Read more

Rohit Sharma named India's captain for two-Test series against Sri Lanka; Jasprit Bumrah named his deputy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Rohit Sharma the captain for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Read more

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur pose as bride and groom in first official wedding pics, celebs shower blessings

Vikrant Massey has tied the knot with actor girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday. He has shared his wedding pictures along with a note for his wife. Read more

Lassa fever: Know the symptoms of this deadly infectious disease

Do we need to worry about new cases of this deadly infection in the UK? What are symptoms, treatment and prevention tips of Lassa fever that we can follow?While the spread of any new disease can cause panic among people, knowing facts and spreading awareness can help take people informed decisions. Read more

 

Saturday, February 19, 2022
