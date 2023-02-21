Evening brief: Owaisi shares ‘exclusive’ photo of Gehlot meeting murdered Muslim men's kin, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Exclusive photo…’: Owaisi's jibe at Gehlot over Muslim men's killing in Bhiwani

“BREAKING: Exclusive photo of @ashokgehlot51 meeting Junaid’s & Nasir’s family”, Owaisi said while tweeting a blank image. Read more

'I quietly went to toilet, shed a tear or two...': Dinesh Karthik's self-example on 'sorry' Rahul, backs Gill to play

KL Rahul is perhaps going through the worst phase of his international career. He has missed many matches due to injuries in the past. Read more

Zeenat Aman shares pic from when she was 16; talks about how Zakir Hussain 'outdid' her with ad for the same tea brand

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of herself from when she did an ad for a tea brand. Read more

Do you live in any of these 4 cities? Now, book your metro tickets with WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp Business has partnered with metro rail operators of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune to launch a WhatsApp chatbot. Read more

Fans go head over heels as Javed Akhtar jams with Ali Zafar in Pakistan

Ali Zafar recently hosted Javed Akhtar in Lahore, Pakistan. The duo even had a jam session where they sang Kishore Kumar’s classic song Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main. Read more

Eye care tips on how to properly remove dust or dirt from eyes

It is inconvenient, uncomfortable and frequently dangerous to get something in your eye so eye care and health experts insist upon refraining from rubbing your eyes. Read more

Health Benefits of Strawberry Leaves. Read more

