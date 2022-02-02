Evening brief: Stalin seeks support of Oppn to fight against bigotry, religious hegemony, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Stalin writes to Opposition leaders, seeks support against bigotry, religious hegemony

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday cited the threat of “bigotry and religious hegemony” to India’s diverse and multicultural federation and sought the support of 37 Opposition leaders to jointly fight against it. Read more

Major loss to natural coastal wetlands since 2006-07: ISRO

As many as 1,342 wetlands covering an area of 0.025 mha disappeared in 2017-18, according to an atlas titled “Space-based observation of Indian Wetlands” prepared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Space Applications Centre. Read more

'Virat said he is the toughest to face among all bowlers': Bharat Arun names India pacer who impressed Kohli in the nets

Bharat Arun will always be known as the man responsible for triggering India's rise as a formidable fast-bowling unit in Test cricket. With him serving as bowling coach, the Indian pace attack emerged as arguably the world's best and one that was regularly pick 20 wickets in a Test match away from home. Read more

Tata Motors sells 3,000 units of Tigor & Tiago CNG in under a month since launch

Tata Motors joined the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai earlier this month in joining the CNG bandwagon. With a clear intention at having a large say in the growing CNG passenger vehicle (PV) market, Tata Motors launched Tigor and Tiago CNG versions and announced recently that in just a few weeks, it had managed to sell 3,000 units of both vehicles. Read more

Step inside Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's home with just two chairs ‘to avoid long-staying guests’

Comedians and television hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have shared a new vlog on their YouTube channel, this time giving a tour of their Mumbai home. In the video, Bharti took fans around her 2-BHK home in Mumbai, sharing glimpses of all the corners. Read more

Sanya Malhotra's Wednesday workout is a whirlpool of fitness

Sanya Malhotra is having an intense Wednesday. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and hardly misses a day from the gym, kickstarted her midweek with a routine of intense workouts. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON