Evening brief: Why Harsh Vardhan walked out of new Delhi LG's swearing-in ceremony, and all the latest news

Why former minister Harsh Vardhan walked out of new Delhi LG's swearing-in ceremony

High drama was witnessed at Thursday's swearing-in ceremony of Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi's new lieutenant governor, as former Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan walked out of the event complaining that seats were not reserved for Members of Parliament (MPs). Read more

'Excellent meet with youngest-ever Punjab CM': British High Commissioner on Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis at his residence in Chandigarh to discuss on partnerships with the UK government in various sectors. Read more

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans demand ‘fresh content’, Dilip Joshi says ‘we're working hard each day’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will soon complete 14 years on air. In an interview, actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, has talked about people criticising the show for the lack of 'fresh content'. Read more

Rasgulla chaat to Idli pizza: Interesting fusion recipes you must try at home

Craving for something different than your regular snacks? Summer is all about culinary experimentation and if you too are looking for some innovative food items, we have got you covered. Read more

Elon Musk just Rickrolled his Twitter followers and the tweet is now viral

Rickrolling is an age old Internet prank that many have used at some point or the other. Read more

