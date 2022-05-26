'Excellent meet with youngest-ever Punjab CM': British High Commissioner on Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis at his residence in Chandigarh to discuss on partnerships with the UK government in various sectors. The chief minister even flagged the need for direct flight between Punjab and UK.



“Had pleasure of hosting British High Commissioner @AlexWellis today. Discussed the prospects of partnership in Education, IT and various other sectors. Have also got assurance from him to consider the demand of direct flights between Punjab and UK,” the chief minister tweeted.

Punjab and the United Kingdom have agreed for further tie ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.

“The hardworking and resilient people of Punjab have already made a mark in these sectors. The advanced technology of the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors,” Mann said.

The British high commissioner assured the chief minister of all possible help in this regard. He said the UK is very keen in firming up investment in these key sectors.

Ellis also lauded the zero-tolerance stance of the chief minister against corruption and said that it will further help in boosting confidence of investors in the state, said the release.

Later, the Punjab chief minister also met the German embassy's minister of economy Dr Stefan Koch and Dr Winfried Damm, the head of energy in a bid to attract industries in Punjab.

“Had meeting with the German Embassy's Minister of Economy Dr. Stefan Koch & the Head of Energy Dr. Winfried Damm. Encouraged them to set-up industries in Punjab, with assurance of a corruption-free environment & single window clearance system introduced by our Govt,” the CM tweeted.



