Ex Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam hospitalised after developing Covid symptoms

O Panneerselvam (PTI)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 06:00 PM IST
PTI | , Chennai

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday.

Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, a MGM Healthcare medical bulletin said.

"He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team," the bulletin added.

Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery. Days ago, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK.

