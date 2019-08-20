e-paper
Ex UP Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh passes away

A five-term legislator, he had been battling cancer since the past few years. His daughter, Aditi Singh, now represents Congress form the Sadar seat.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Rae Bareli
Former Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh passed away on Tuesday morning at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.
Former Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh passed away on Tuesday morning at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.(Twitter: @RohanDua)
         

Former Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh passed away on Tuesday morning at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

A five-term legislator, he had been battling cancer since the past few years.

His daughter, Aditi Singh, now represents Congress form the Sadar seat.

Akhilesh Singh was a popular leader in Rae Bareli and won his seat even as an independent after he left Congress.

Though he was known for his criminal antecedents with several FIRs registered against him, yet in his constituency he was like the proverbial ‘Robinhood’.

Sources said that the body will be taken to his village Lalupur in Rae Bareli where the cremation will be done later in the day.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 10:34 IST

