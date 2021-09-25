‘Excellent, historic’: Union ministers, CMs hail PM Modi’s address at UNGA

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the United Nations 76th general assembly on Saturday, many leaders including Union ministers reacted to his speech at the global stage. Modi’s address at UNGA was among the last important items in his visit to the US, where he had previously met with several business leaders, US President Joe Biden, US Vice-President Kamala Harris and also the leaders of Japan and Australia in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders.

Modi’s speech covered several key issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the rising threat of terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan and also included a pitch for 'make in India'.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed the PM’s speech as “excellent” and said it highlighted India’s resolve to build a safer planet. “Excellent speech by PM Shri @narendramodi in the UNGA today. His speech encapsulates the spirit of 1.3 billion people of India. He successfully highlighted the aspirations of the largest democracy in the world and our strong resolve to build a prosperous India and a safer planet,” Singh tweeted.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda in his message said, “The speech of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations is going to make 130 crore people of the country proud. I congratulate the Prime Minister for hoisting the flag of India all over the world.”

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared an excerpt from the PM’s address and said that his speech highlights the need to address the issues of poverty, Covid and terrorism. Modi, at UNGA, said, “Democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered.” Sitharaman highlighted this part of his speech and said, “⁦@PMOIndia⁩ address to the United Nations General Assembly highlights the need to address issues of poverty, Covid and terrorism. Quotes Chanakya, Deendayal Upadhyay and Tagore."

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union health minister, also shared excerpts from the PM’s speech where he spoke about healthcare and the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Further, Mandaviya thanked Modi for introducing the world to the principle of Antyodaya of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

“Integral humanism is the expansion of the self; moving from individual to the society, the nation and the entire humanity. Antyodaya is known as where no one is left behind. This philosophy inspires India to move on the path of integrated, equitable development,” Modi had said.

Among chief ministers, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the PM for his address.

“The entire world is looking at India with great hope. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji gave a historic speech today at the #UNGA which will be remembered for generations to come. It will also strengthen the position of our nation and will help creating a new world order,” Chouhan said in a tweet.