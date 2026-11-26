Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday that the tariffs faced by India after a trade deal with the US will be lower when compared to duties on countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh. He also praised India's negotiations with the US, stating that New Delhi had negotiated an "excellent trade deal" with Washington on tariffs.

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh credited the government for securing favourable terms through negotiations with the US. (File Photo/ANI) more less

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This comes after the US on Wednesday proposed a tariff of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, following an investigation into what Washington described as "structural excess capacity" in 16 major economies.

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Also Read | US proposes up to 25% ‘excess capacity’ tariff on India, 17% if trade deal is signed

Deep Dive What US tariff rate is proposed for Indian goods under a trade deal? The proposed rate is 17% if India reaches a trade agreement with the US. Without an agreement, the proposed tariff could be up to 25%. Has India signed the US trade deal that would lower tariffs to 17%? No. The interim trade deal has not yet been signed. India and the US are continuing negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. How would India’s proposed 17% US tariff compare with rates for Asian competitors? The 17% rate would be lower than the proposed 18% rates for Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia. Vietnam would face 20% with a deal, according to the articles.

Speaking to news agency ANI about the USTR proposing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods and 17 per cent under a reciprocal trade agreement, Singh said, “The tariff that the US is currently imposing on India stands at 25%; however, following further negotiations, this will be reduced to 17%—a rate that will even be 1% lower than what applies to Vietnam, Bangladesh, and various other South Asian nations.”

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{{^usCountry}} Singh credited the government for negotiating “an excellent trade deal” with the US, calling the deal a major achievement for India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh credited the government for negotiating “an excellent trade deal” with the US, calling the deal a major achievement for India. {{/usCountry}}

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"Credit for this should go to our government, as it has successfully negotiated an excellent trade deal with the US regarding these tariffs. This is a significant achievement for us."

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Also Read | What the US tariff proposal means for Indian exports

An interim trade deal between India and the US is yet to be signed. Furthermore, the 17 per cent is lower than the 18 per cent the two nations agreed on in a framework for the deal in February.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia face 18 per cent. Vietnam, on the other hand, faces up to 35 per cent, or 20 per cent if a deal is reached.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the findings of the investigations, identifying India, China, Bangladesh, the European Union (EU), Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Vietnam among the economies under scrutiny.

India on US excess capacity claims

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Ministry of commerce and industry on Wednesday issued a statement on the USTR Section 301 determination concerning structural excess capacity in manufacturing across 14 economies, including India.

The official statement noted that the notice is “currently under examination.”

"India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector," the ministry added.

It further emphasised that India and the US are engaged in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

Also Read | India rejects US excess capacity claims, says no structural overcapacity in any sector

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"It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations. Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement, as announced on 2nd February 2026 and in accordance with the Joint Statement issued on 7th February 2026," it further said.

(with inputs from ANI)