Home / India News / ‘Exclusive cliques’ should not target third parties: China on Quad meet
india news

‘Exclusive cliques’ should not target third parties: China on Quad meet

Bejing The four-member Quad grouping should not undermine the interests of a third party and not form ‘cliques’, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday as the state-controlled media dismissed the first virtual summit between India, Australia, the US and Japan as an impractical attempt to copy the model of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)
By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:54 PM IST
HT Image

Bejing The four-member Quad grouping should not undermine the interests of a third party and not form ‘cliques’, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday as the state-controlled media dismissed the first virtual summit between India, Australia, the US and Japan as an impractical attempt to copy the model of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

“State-to-state exchanges and cooperation should help enhance mutual understanding and trust among regional countries, instead of targeting against or undermining the interests of any third party,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during the ministry’s daily briefing.

“We hope relevant countries will follow the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win results, refrain from forming closed and exclusive ‘cliques’ and act in a way that is conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity,” he added.

In a report, state-controlled media Global Times said: “While the US is trying to contain China through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as Quad, or the ‘Asian NATO’, such ambition is impossible to realise.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended the virtual summit, which is the first conference of the top leaders of the Quad alliance, on Friday. During the meeting, the four leaders are expected to lay out their vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, amidst China flexing its muscle in the strategically-vital region.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

Last year, state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi had dismissed the Quad grouping as the “so-called Indo-Pacific new NATO”. In a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Yi was quoted as saying that the “Indo-Pacific strategy” proposed by the US is in essence aimed at building a so-called Indo-Pacific “New NATO” underpinned by the quadrilateral mechanism involving the US, Japan, India and Australia.

“The strategy is to trumpet the old-fashioned Cold War mentality to stir up confrontation among different groups and blocs and to stoke geopolitical competition, in a bid to maintain the dominance and hegemonic system of the United States,” he was quoted as saying during a visit to Malaysia in October.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP