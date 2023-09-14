Ex-cop father pays respect to son DSP Humayun Bhat, martyred in J&K ops: Video

The video of Ghulam Hasaan Bhat, retired DIG of J&K Police, laying a wreath on the body of his son DSP Humayun Bhat martyred in the Anantnag operations on Wednesday went viral as social media users moved to tears witnessing the poise of a heartbroken father, accompanied by a cop, placing the wreath on the mortal remains of Humayun Bhat.

DSP Humayun Bhat's father Ghulam Hasaan Bhat, an ex-cop, laying a wreath on the mortal remains of his son.

Humayun Bhat was one of the three Army personnel killed during the Anantnag operations on Wednesday. Apart from Bhat, Colonel Manpreet Singh, the Commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonach, were killed during the operations. Bhat dies die to heavy blood loss, officials said. Bhat was the father of a two-month-old daughter, who was present at the last rites of her father on Wednesday evening.

Humayun was a 2018 batch officer of the JKPS, got married last year and became a father a few days ago.

"We have to think. Because unless we isolate Pakistan they will think it is business as normal...If we have to bring them under pressure, we have to isolate them. They need to know that no normal relations can be maintained unless you yourselves become normal," Union minister General VK Singh said.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday went to meet the family members of Humayun Bhat. "I don't see the end of this. Today we had an encounter in Rajouri, there are encounters daily. The government shouts daily that militancy is over. Now tell me, is militancy over? This will not be over until a path is not found through which peace can be achieved. Peace cannot be achieved through a fight, it can come through talks..." Farooq Abdullah said.

