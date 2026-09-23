Ex-ED official Niranjan Singh joins Akali Dal Waris Punjab De ahead of Punjab polls

Former Enforcement Directorate deputy director Niranjan Singh on Wednesday joined the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections here.

Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) deputy director Niranjan Singh (second from right) after joining the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)

Former deputy superintendent of police Balwinder Singh Sekhon also joined the party in the presence of MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Tarsem Singh, the father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa.

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While welcoming the former ED officer into the party fold, Ayali said Niranjan Singh's joining will boost the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De.

Deep Dive What prompted Niranjan Singh to join Akali Dal Waris Punjab De? Niranjan Singh joined Akali Dal Waris Punjab De to contribute to their campaign against the drug menace and corruption in Punjab, reflecting his longstanding efforts during his tenure in the Enforcement Directorate. How did Niranjan Singh's career in the ED influence his decision to enter politics? His experiences in the ED, particularly in investigating high-profile drug cases and facing political pressure, motivated him to join politics to combat the issues he encountered while serving. What are the main issues Akali Dal Waris Punjab De aims to address according to Niranjan Singh? The party aims to tackle the drug crisis, law and order problems, and corruption, as highlighted by Singh's comments on the need for a strong voice against the prevailing drug mafia and political connections.

Asked about allegations of the misuse of central agencies including the ED, Niranjan said there is no government which does not misuse it a "little bit".

"For the past some time, allegations are being levelled that the ED is getting more active, but these allegations are to be replied to by the ED," he said.

Niranjan, however, said that he always worked as per the law when he was serving in the ED.

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{{^usCountry}} On his joining, he expressed concern over the "worsening" situation in Punjab as he was referring to the drug problem and corruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On his joining, he expressed concern over the "worsening" situation in Punjab as he was referring to the drug problem and corruption. {{/usCountry}}

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He also spoke about the alleged "deteriorating" law and order situation and further alleged that mafias have been running for a long time with the protection of police and politicians and stressed that there was a need to raise voice against it.

Speaking about the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, he said it is fighting against the drug menace.

"They need support of Punjabis in their campaign against drugs. It is a secular group of people. It is a group against drugs and corruption. I came here to support them," he said.

"If I could do something for Punjab, fight against the drug menace, that is why I came here," he added.

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Asked about fighting elections, Niranjan said it is the party which is to take a call.

"Fighting elections is not the primary purpose. My purpose is only that I can contribute on the basis of my experience," he said.

On drug investigation when he was serving in the ED, Niranjan said he had earlier written the names of the persons who did not allow investigation.

"I had even resigned in protest. If authorities are protecting those involved in drugs, then who is Niranjan Singh? I had written the names of three directors of the ED who were not allowing investigation," he said.

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He said he had submitted eight to nine secret reports in drug cases in sealed cover and these were given to the anti-drug Special Task Force and on this basis, FIRs were registered.

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On the ₹1,200 crore irrigation scam, Niranjan alleged that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had "hushed it up".

"Everybody knows about those who were involved in it. No action was taken on it," he alleged.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) this year gave a clean chit to three retired IAS officers, including the former chief secretary, in the multi-crore irrigation scam after not finding concrete evidence. It involved the fraudulent allotment of state water projects worth over ₹1,000-1,200 crore during the SAD-BJP regime (2007-2017).

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Singh decided to join the party after Ayali and Tarsem Singh met him at his Jalandhar residence on Tuesday.

Niranjan Singh, who retired from service in May 2021, had probed several high-profile drug cases, including the multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.

He had questioned senior politicians, including former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Sarwan Singh Phillaur, in connection with the case, which he probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Singh was later transferred from Jalandhar to Kolkata, a transfer later revoked by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De is led by MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in Assam in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

Punjab will go to polls early next year.

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