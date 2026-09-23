Ex-employee held over Veeramani’s Pocso video

A former employee at Pocso accused R Veeramani’s firm was arrested on Tuesday after he was found having a video showing the industrialist acting inappropriately with a girl, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Tamil Nadu police said.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the accused, identified as Ganeshan, worked at Gem Granite company for 23 years and managed Veeramani’s financial transactions. A senior police officer aware of the investigation said Ganeshan was also instrumental in selling the 84-year-old granite baron’s East Coast Road property to certain people who helped him evading arrest in the case.

In a statement, the CCB said, “Ganesan, who worked for 23 years at Gem Granites and is currently employed at another private firm, was arrested for having a video on his mobile phone showing Veeramani acting inappropriately with a young girl and failing to report it to the police.” He was produced before the court and remanded in Puzhal Central Prison, the CCB said.

On August 29, Veeramani and his associated, Shanthi and her husband Mahandra Simhan, were arrested in a Pocso case for sexually assaulting a minor. The police have confirmed that the girl in the video in question was the minor linked to the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said they would investigate who had sent the “explicit” video to Ganesan and why he failed to inform the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they would investigate who had sent the “explicit” video to Ganesan and why he failed to inform the police. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The police are trying to verify a claim by a social media user that Veeramani’s East Coast Road property was sold at ₹120 crore and another one in Ooty at ₹10 crore, and that the money was paid to some people, including police officers, media persons and political personalities, to help him in the case. Additional commissioner of police (South) Narenthiran Nayar has been appointed to lead a team of police officials in order to conduct a probe in the alleged financial transactions.

To conduct investigation in the alleged sexual crimes of Veeramani, another team has been formed under the leadership of additional commissioner of police, central crime branch, P C Thenmozhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have also confirmed that they have summoned the person who is the son of an officer bearer of railway employees federation. It is alleged that the son was involved in financial transaction of the aforementioned properties, which have taken place during the investigation period.

According to the police, the case was booked the case on October 7, 2025 following a complaint received on October 6,2025. In February 2026, the police preferred to drop the case citing lack of evidence. However, a special court directed them to conduct a fresh probe.

HT reached out to the promoters of GEM Group of Companies and their legal team but received no response.