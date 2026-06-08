'Exit by...': India issues stark advisory for citizens in Iran amid fresh Israel strikes

India on Monday advised its citizens to avoid travel to Iran and asked those currently in the country to leave by available means of transport, as fresh military exchanges between Israel and Iran heightened tensions across the region. Tensions escalated in West Asia early on Monday as Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes, escalating the situation in the region. (AFP)

In an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran, the government said it was reiterating its earlier warning in view of the latest developments.

"In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran," the embassy said.

It added that Indian nationals presently in Iran were advised to "exit the country by available means of transport."