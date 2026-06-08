'Mothership of Satan is in Tehran': US ambassador hides in shelter in Israel as Iran war escalates

Posting on X, Huckabee wrote: “Hearing loud booms overhead, I hope it's an interception. Another day where we live under the threat of a deranged Iranian regime.”

Amid the latest exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel, US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, shared updates from a shelter, describing the tense situation as missile alerts sounded across parts of Israel.

West Asia once again appears to be edging towards a wider conflict after Israel launched strikes on military targets in Iran early Monday, responding to an Iranian missile attack on Israeli territory late Sunday.

In another post, he said, “Iran fired missiles toward Israel last night and early this morning. Missile warnings were heard at 06:00 a.m. in Jerusalem. They were intercepted, thank God! Iran and its agents of evil want to burn America and Israel. The mother ship of Satan is in Tehran.”

In a statement posted on X, the military said the Israeli Air Force had attacked multiple targets within the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, located in southwestern Iran.

As missile alerts sounded in Israel, the Israeli military confirmed carrying out airstrikes against a major industrial site in Iran.

The military did not immediately disclose the extent of the damage caused by the strikes or specify which facilities were affected. Officials said further information would be released after damage assessments are completed, adding that “more details will be shared soon.”

Ceasefire efforts in jeopardy as tensions rise The latest military exchanges come after efforts to maintain a ceasefire broke down.

The truce, which had been in place since April 8, unravelled after Iran carried out strikes against Israel on Monday. Israel subsequently responded with attacks that reportedly resulted in explosions across central and western Iran.

The renewed fighting has cast uncertainty over ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict and advancing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Also read | 'No choice': Trump says Netanyahu will have to accept Iran deal; Israel hits Tehran hours later

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged restraint and warned against a prolonged cycle of retaliation.

Speaking about the situation, Trump said: "If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years."

Trump pushes for return to negotiations The US President indicated that negotiations with Tehran had been approaching a critical stage before the latest escalation.

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News.

He also appealed directly to Iran's leadership, saying, "You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."

According to Axios, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the initial missile barrage in an effort to prevent a broader conflict.

He later told Axios,"The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate."

Trump also suggested that Netanyahu would ultimately have to accept any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran, telling the Financial Times: "He won't have any choice."