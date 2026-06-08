Iran war news LIVE: Iran strikes Israel over Lebanon attacks, Trump asks Netanyahu to hold off

Iran's strikes on Israel came after Tehran warned of action over Netanyahu's repeated attacks on Lebanon. The war between Lebanon and Israel has been a major front in the ongoing conflict with Israel continuing to attack it while Tehran has maintained that ceasefire there is key for a peace deal with the United States.

On Sunday, Israel took Lebanon capital Beirut's southern suburbs with surprise with strikes with no prior warning, going against its ally US' request to hold off fighting. According to Israel, before it struck Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters fired at Israel on Sunday itself.

Trump asks Israel not to strike back Iran

After Iran's offensive on Sunday night, US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not launch any retaliatory strikes and to let diplomacy take care of the situation, Axios reported citing a senior US official and an Israel source familiar with the development.

According to the senior US official, there was no “green light” by the US for the Israeli strike on Beirut on Sunday.

US-Iran peace deal close?

The US official also told Axios that during the call, Trump asked Netanyahu not to escalate the situation because they are “close to doing something good in terms of a deal”. However, Netanyahu pushed back to the request before “pseudo agreeing” to it, the official said.

"We think the president bought a little bit of time. He is pretty adamant that we are close to a deal with Iran. I don't think anything is imminent in terms of an Israeli strike," the official was quoted as saying.