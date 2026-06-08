Iran war news LIVE: Iran strikes Israel over Lebanon attacks, Trump asks Netanyahu to hold off
Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump asked Israeli PM Netanyahu to not retaliate to Iran's strikes and hinted that both the sides were closer to “doing something good in terms of a deal”, reported Axios.
Iran war news LIVE: West Asia finds itself on the verge of a full-blown war again after Iran launched missiles at Israel late Sunday in first such attack since temporary ceasefire took place on April 8. Iran is also bracing for a response and has shut its western airspace, reported news agency Associated Press....Read More
Iran's strikes on Israel came after Tehran warned of action over Netanyahu's repeated attacks on Lebanon. The war between Lebanon and Israel has been a major front in the ongoing conflict with Israel continuing to attack it while Tehran has maintained that ceasefire there is key for a peace deal with the United States.
On Sunday, Israel took Lebanon capital Beirut's southern suburbs with surprise with strikes with no prior warning, going against its ally US' request to hold off fighting. According to Israel, before it struck Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters fired at Israel on Sunday itself.
Trump asks Israel not to strike back Iran
After Iran's offensive on Sunday night, US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not launch any retaliatory strikes and to let diplomacy take care of the situation, Axios reported citing a senior US official and an Israel source familiar with the development.
According to the senior US official, there was no “green light” by the US for the Israeli strike on Beirut on Sunday.
US-Iran peace deal close?
The US official also told Axios that during the call, Trump asked Netanyahu not to escalate the situation because they are “close to doing something good in terms of a deal”. However, Netanyahu pushed back to the request before “pseudo agreeing” to it, the official said.
"We think the president bought a little bit of time. He is pretty adamant that we are close to a deal with Iran. I don't think anything is imminent in terms of an Israeli strike," the official was quoted as saying.
Iran war news LIVE: How Israel responded to Iran's strikes
Iran war news LIVE: Late Sunday, Israel came under attack from Iran as sirens sounded in several parts of the country and people rushed to seek shelter. Several explosions were heard in the north as Israeli military said they intercepted the missiles.
“Iran has made a grave mistake,” Israel military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, reported AP.
Iran war news LIVE: Trump says Netanyahu will have ‘no choice’ but to accept a deal with Iran
Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a phone call on Sunday. Shortly after the call, Trump said Netanyahu will have ‘no choice’ but to accept a deal with Iran, FT reported. Trump said Iran's strikes had not changed his desire to conclude US-Iran negotiations.
Iran war news LIVE: IRGC warns of ‘broader response’ if Israel attacks Lebanon
Iran war news LIVE: After attacking Israel over its strikes on Beirut on Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that “should these acts of aggression be repeated, the responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Zionist targets throughout the region”. IRGC was referencing attacks in Lebanon and on Iran’s coast and vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.