‘Exit poll from BJP office’: Mamata Banerjee's first reaction on Bengal projections

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reacted to the Exit Poll projections for the state assembly elections, accusing the opposition BJP of ‘fixing’ them.

Chief Minister and AITC candidate for Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency Mamata Banerjee (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Banerjee expressed confidence that TMC will form the government after the results of the Bengal assembly elections are announced on May 4. She also said that her party won't allow “any khela during counting”

“Exit Polls are from the BJP's office. The numbers are fabricated, meant to demoralise TMC workers,” Banerjee said in a video message, alleging that raids were conducted in her constituency, Bhabanipur, the “entire night”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “BJP has played the final game. Share markets would have toppled if the real figures were released. People need to stay together, keep a close watch on counting... stay up all night,” she said, adding that she will guard the EVM strongrooms herself if need be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “BJP has played the final game. Share markets would have toppled if the real figures were released. People need to stay together, keep a close watch on counting... stay up all night,” she said, adding that she will guard the EVM strongrooms herself if need be. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Many opposition leaders across states have recently called for guarding the EVM strongrooms, amid fears of irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many opposition leaders across states have recently called for guarding the EVM strongrooms, amid fears of irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We will return to power by winning more than 226 of 294 assembly seats in Bengal,” the chief minister added. What the exit polls have predicted for West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We will return to power by winning more than 226 of 294 assembly seats in Bengal,” the chief minister added. What the exit polls have predicted for West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Matrize, the TMC+ may fall short of the majority mark by a few seats, winning between 125 and 140 constituencies. It gave the BJP an edge, predicting it may win 146–161 seats, indicating a close contest between the two main parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Matrize, the TMC+ may fall short of the majority mark by a few seats, winning between 125 and 140 constituencies. It gave the BJP an edge, predicting it may win 146–161 seats, indicating a close contest between the two main parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A similar projection was given by pollster P-Marq, which said the BJP is expected to take the lead with 150–175 seats, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress may win 118–138 seats. It also projected that other parties could secure between two and six seats.

Polls Poll Diary predicted a clear win for the BJP, stating that the party may win 142–171 seats, while the TMC may fall well short of the majority mark with just 99–127 seats.

However, pollster People’s Pulse offered a different projection, suggesting that the incumbent TMC government may retain power in the state, though its tally could drop to 177–187 seats from the current 215 in the Assembly. It projected that the BJP would secure 95–110 seats.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON