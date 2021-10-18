‘No terrorists could enter J&K within 50-100 km during my tenure’: Ex-governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday took an indirect dig at Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, saying that during his tenure in the top post in the valley, no terrorist could enter within the 50-100 kilometres range of Srinagar. “But now, terrorists are killing poor people in Srinagar. This is really saddening,” Malik told news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik served as the governor of Jammu & Kashmir between August 2018 and October 2019. Notably, it was during his reign when the decision to abrogate Article 370, and split Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh into two Union territories (UTs) were made. He took oath as the governor of Meghalaya on August 20, 2020.

Also Read | Will avenge every drop of innocent blood in Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Malik’s statements come in the backdrop of a spate of civilian killings in the valley, with as many as four becoming the latest victims on Saturday and Sunday. Of the deceased individuals, three were from Bihar and one was from Uttar Pradesh. One person who survived the attacks was also from Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, two migrant labourers – Raja Reshi and Joginder Reshi, both from Bihar — were shot dead by terrorists in Wanpoh region of Kulgam. Chun Chun Reshi, also from the eastern state, sustained multiple injuries and was receiving treatment at the Government Medical College in Anantnag. This was preceded by attacks in Srinagar’s Eidgah area, and in Pulwama, on Saturday where a street vendor from Bihar, and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, were gunned down, respectively.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar worried over killings of non-locals in Kashmir, talks to LG Manoj Sinha

As many as 11 people have been murdered in targeted attacks in J&K till now.

The United Liberation Front (ULF) has claimed responsibility for the Wanpoh attacks, saying that it was a retaliation to what it alleged the “lynching of 200 Muslims only in Bihar” in the previous one year by “Hindutva forces.” In a statement, the group has also warned non-locals to leave J&K or face consequences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}