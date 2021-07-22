Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, 7 others booked for extortion

The Mumbai Police on Thursday booked the city's former top cop Param Bir Singh for extortion, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy after a complaint from a builder. The complainant has claimed that Singh demanded ₹15 crore from him through a DCP-rank police officer and four other cops.

The case has been registered by the Marine Drive police. The FIR has names of eight people, including six policemen, according to Mumbai Police as reported by news agency ANI. Two civilians have been arrested in connection with the case, ANI quoted the police as saying.

Param Bir Singh, the former Mumbai Police commissioner was booked under the Atrocities Act case in April this year on the complaint of a serving police inspector from Akola.

This could be another setback for Singh who has accused former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh of directing former cop Sachin Waze to extort ₹100 crore every month from hotels, bars and other establishments in Mumbai.

Deshmukh denied any wrongdoing but resigned from his post in April after the Bombay high court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out a preliminary enquiry. The agency later filed a case it the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a probe into the money laundering case related to the alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket. The central agency recently arrested Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde after it carried out raids against them and the NCP leader in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Deshmukh had earlier skipped ED's summons for questioning in the case. He recently moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from any coercive action in the money laundering case.