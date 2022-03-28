Ex-NSE boss Chitra Ramakrishna's custody extended till April 11

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in the NSE co-location case. The custody was extended till April 11.

The court will also pass an order on an application from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking handwriting specimens of Ramkrishna during her custody.

On Saturday, the court had sought the CBI's response within two weeks on the bail plea of the former NSE boss.

The CBI had arrested Ramkrishna earlier this month in connection with its probe into the stock market manipulation. Ramakrishna is being interrogated about the irregularities in the NSE during her tenure.

Earlier, the court also dismissed the bail application of NSE's former group operating officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian in the case. The CBI had recently questioned Ramkrishna in the matter. The Income Tax (IT) Department earlier raided various premises linked to her in Mumbai and Chennai.

Ramkrishna has also been on the radar of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Recently the CBI court sent Subramanian, who was also an advisor to Ramkrishna, to CBI custody. He was arrested by the CBI from Chennai in connection with the NSE case.

The arrest was made in the case related to the co-location scam, the FIR for which was registered in May 2018, amid fresh revelations about irregularities at the country's largest stock exchange. The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stock brokers.

