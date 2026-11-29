Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that he, along with senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, travelled to Chennai to meet DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and urge him to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation bills ahead of the special session of Parliament.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is set to meet DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai. (ANI) more less

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee are also travelling to Chennai for the meeting with Stalin.

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The 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill are expected to be tabled before the Parliament when Lok Sabha reconvenes on Monday and the Rajya Sabha reconvenes on Wednesday.

Rahul's appeal to ‘Brother Stalin’

In a post on X, the Congress MP said that INDIA bloc leaders will request the DMK chief to oppose the bill.

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After the delimitation, the number of seats in Lok Sabha seats will increase up to 850, of which 815 will be from states and 35 from Union territories.

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Deep Dive Why did Rahul Gandhi oppose the proposed delimitation bills? Gandhi argued that expanding the Lok Sabha to as many as 850 seats could let the BJP-RSS redraw India’s electoral map to its advantage and harm democracy. He urged the DMK to oppose the bills. How would the proposed delimitation bill affect representation in southern states? The bill proposes increasing each state and Union Territory’s existing seat allocation by 50%, preserving their relative shares rather than reallocating seats based on population differences. The arrangement would be frozen until 2051. Why did the DMK later announce support for the delimitation bill? The revised bills included the DMK’s demands for a 50% proportional increase in Tamil Nadu’s seats and a freeze on the arrangement until 2051. The party said these changes addressed its concerns about fair delimitation.

{{^usCountry}} "An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu's interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

More details will be added shortly.