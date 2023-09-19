Expelled diplomat headed Canadian intelligence in India: Sources

The senior Canadian diplomat who was ordered to leave India, hours after Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat, is the head of Canadian intelligence in India, said people familiar with the matter.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, (AP)

The office of Canada foreign minister Mélanie Joly, who announced the expulsion of a “top Indian diplomat”, had identified the official as Pavan Kumar Rai, head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Canada, according to public broadcaster CBC.

India responded in kind and expelled Olivier Sylvestere, who is the Canadian intelligence agency station chief in India, said the persons cited above, who asked not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media. Sylvestere was operating in India under official cover, said one of the persons. He must leave India within five days.

The decision to expel the Canadian diplomat reflects the Indian government’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities, according to a statement by India’s foreign ministry.

The tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions follows Canada’s accusation that India may have been involved in the assassination of Sikh militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil. The events have soured further the relations between the two countries.

HT contacted the Canadian consular service in India for comment and this article will be updated with the response.

The use of diplomatic titles to protect intelligence officers in foreign countries has long been a standard practice adopted by several countries. Most countries maintain an intelligence service within their embassies.