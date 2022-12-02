Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on details on Zelensky show, meeting him

'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on details on Zelensky show, meeting him

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 10:43 AM IST

The Ukraine war is now in its tenth month, yet there is no end in sight.

Bear Grylls shared photos on Twitter of his visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city.
BySwati Bhasin

Bear Grylls - one of the most familiar faces on the small screen when it comes to outdoor adventure - on Thursday shared in a series of tweets about his interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital city of war-battered nation. The country has been under fire from Russia since February and the conflict is now in its tenth month. The adventure show host also shared details on a special show with Zelensky.

"This week I had the privilege to travel to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and spend time with President Zelensky. It has been an experience for me like no other," Bear Grylls said in one of the tweets. "As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle. Through this special programme the world will see a side of President Zelensky that has never been shown before," he further wrote.

"What I wanted to ask was how he was really coping… I got so much more. The programme is coming soon. Thank you @ZelenskyyUa for your hospitality in such a difficult time. Stay Strong. (sic)," another post read.

Months into war, with no end in sight, Ukraine has been tackling with another challenge in the midst of onset of winters - massive power cuts. Despite global pressure, appeals and sanctions, Russian Vladimir Putin has not yet relented from his stance on invading Ukraine.

On Thursday, the presidents of the United States and France said they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine and the European Union reached tentative agreement on an oil price cap to squeeze Moscow's export earnings.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
bear grylls ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP