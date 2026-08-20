Expired raw materials, stale bread found in Bengaluru hospital canteen kitchen

A food safety team on Thursday found expired raw materials stored in the kitchen of a canteen at a reputed hospital during an inspection, officials said.

During the inspection, officials found expired raw materials such as rava, icing sugar, maida, bakery products stored in containers, four packets of mixture and nine packs of pani puris inside the hospital kitchen. (Representative Image/Jitendra Takale)

The inspection was carried out at the hospital on B G Road, they said.

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During the inspection, officials found expired raw materials such as rava, icing sugar, maida, bakery products stored in containers, four packets of mixture and nine packs of pani puris inside the hospital kitchen.

They also found stale bread, two plastic chopping boards and misbranded food items.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader had said food safety inspections would be carried out regardless of the establishment, stressing that public health was more important than the place being inspected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader had said food safety inspections would be carried out regardless of the establishment, stressing that public health was more important than the place being inspected. {{/usCountry}}

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His remarks came amid a series of inspections by officials of the Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration at various establishments across the city.

The inspections are being carried out under the minister's directions to verify compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Food business operators have been instructed to strictly comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act and the applicable rules and regulations, the department said.

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Any violation relating to food quality, safety, hygiene, proper storage, labelling or food handling practices will invite strict legal action under the law, it added.