Explained: How much will one dose of Covishield and Covaxin cost?

The first phase of vaccination in India in which healthcare workers will be inoculated first is all set to begin from January 16. The Centre has procured both the vaccines that have got restricted emergency use approval from the Drug Controller General of India. The procurement has been done by the Centre requiring no fund from the state government. The inoculation of frontline workers will be free of cost. But as it is not clear what will happen at the later stage when it comes to the vaccination of common people, the cost factor will come into play.

Covishield vs Covaxin

India is procuring 110 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine at the cost of ₹200 per dose. Taxes are extra. However, this is a special discount price for the Indian government. For other countries and private buyers, the price will go up beyond ₹400 per dose.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was always said to be cheaper than Oxford vaccine, which is known as Covishield in India. But for Centre, there has not been much price difference. The Centre is procuring 38.5 lakh doses of Covaxin at a rate of ₹295 per dose. But as Bharat Biotech is also providing 16.5 lakh doses to the Centre free of cost, the cost per dose comes at ₹206.

Bharat Biotech authorities earlier said that their price will be the same for everyone. Hence, it can be expected that one dose of Covaxin will cost something around ₹295.

At present, states can't choose which vaccine they get, the ministry has clarified.

Price of all vaccines which have been approved across the world (per dose)

Pfizer-BioNTecg: ₹1,431

Moderna: ₹2,348- ₹2,715

Sinopharm: More than ₹5,650

Sinovac Biotech: ₹1,027

Novavax: ₹1,114

Sputnik V: Over ₹734

Johnson & Johnson: ₹734

Several states including Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala have promised free vaccine to all residents.