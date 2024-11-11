Menu Explore
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Explosion in Indian Oil Corporation's factory in Vadodara

ByHT News Desk
Nov 11, 2024 06:46 PM IST

Massive fire broke out following an explosion at IOCL refinery in the Koyali area of Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday

A massive fire broke out following an explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in the Koyali area of Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday.

“Rescue operation is underway, there is no report of any fatality or grievous injury as of now,” DCP Traffic Jyoti Patel was quoted by PTI as saying. 

“I received a call from Bajwa Sarpanch Ajit Patel informing about the fire. I tried contacting the refinery officials, but since they are involved in the dousing operation, I could not have a telephone conversation with them. Some injuries have been reported, thankfully no fatality has been reported,” MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said. 

According to a PTI report, the blast at the IOCL refinery in Koyali caused the blaze at around 4 PM. Smoke plumes were seen from several kilometres away. Workers who were present in the refinery were evacuated after the blast.

An ambulance moves as smoke billows from an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery after a fire in Vadodara.(Reuters)
An ambulance moves as smoke billows from an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery after a fire in Vadodara.(Reuters)


2021: 3 killed in West Bengal's IOC Haldia refinery fire

In December 2021, three people were killed and over 40 injured in a fire that broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation’s Haldia refinery in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

"The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control,” the IOC had said in a statement. 

“District Administration's support has been solicited to ensure immediate evacuation of the injured. A green corridor has been operationalized with the support of District Administration for shifting the injured and critical cases to institutes of higher medical management," the statement added.

India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
