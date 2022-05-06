Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Explosion in Manipur capital Imphal, second in 24 hours. No one is hurt

Forensic experts who reached the spot at the request of the Imphal East district police are yet to indicate the chemicals used in the explosion.
The early morning blast in a residential area of Imphal East district was the second explosion in the capital in 24 hours. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 06, 2022 07:24 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom

IMPHAL: An explosive device went off near the entrance of a residential area in Manipur capital Imphal early on Friday, the second explosion to have been reported in 24 hours, police said.

No one was injured in the explosion that took place at about 3.50am on Friday. The explosion was reported from a spot near the gate of a resident, RK Birendra of Khurai Thoidingjam Leikai under Porompat police station in Imphal East district.

Three cars parked in the vicinity of the spot where the improvised explosive device (IED) was planted were damaged. Some glass window panes of a house were also shattered.

No organisation has taken responsibility for the explosion.

Forensic experts who reached the spot at the request of the Imphal East district police are yet to indicate the chemicals used in the explosion.

“A case has been registered and investigation is going on,” a district police officer said.

On Thursday also, a bomb went off in front of a shop at Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai in Imphal at about 3am. No one was injured in the incident.

