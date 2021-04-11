Home / India News / Ex-student kidnaps teacher in Delhi over 20 lakh
Ex-student kidnaps teacher in Delhi over 20 lakh

According to a complaint filed by the victim's brother, he received a call from Alam’s phone and the caller demanded ₹25 lakh for his release.
On April 5, when the victim came to the house, Sadaqat confined him with iron chains, according to police.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

Five men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 'maulana' of a madrassa in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and demanding a ransom of 25 lakh for his release, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Mohd Muntjir Alam, was later rescued, they said.

One of the main accused, Sadaqat (23), was a former student of the victim and had been depositing money with him since the last five years to open a shop. He had deposited 20 lakh and when he asked Alam for his money, the victim allegedly refused to return the amount, police said.

Sadaqat planned to kidnap Alam. So, he roped in his brother Manjzar Alam (18) and friends -- Shamim (26), Nabi Hasan (23), Firdos (22) -- for the crime. According to the plan, he rented a house in Shaheen Bagh with his associates and asked Alam to visit the house to perform certain rituals. On April 5, when the victim came to the house, Sadaqat confined him with iron chains, according to police.

“Our team got a tip-off that Sadaqat was hiding at his mother-in-law’s house in Noida. A raid was conducted and the suspect was apprehended. Further, on his instance, a raid was conducted in Delhi’s Abul Fazal area from where Alam was rescued,” said Shibesh Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

