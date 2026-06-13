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Ex-TDB official Murari Babu, accused in Sabarimala gold loss case, dies at 54

Ex-TDB official Murari Babu, accused in Sabarimala gold loss case, dies at 54

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 09:41 am IST
PTI |
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Kottayam , Former TDB administrative officer Murari Babu, an accused in the cases related to the alleged gold loss from the Sabarimala temple, died at a private hospital in Kochi, family sources said on Saturday.

Ex-TDB official Murari Babu, accused in Sabarimala gold loss case, dies at 54

He was 54 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past three months. He breathed his last at Amrita Hospital on Friday night, they said.

Murari Babu was arrested last year in connection with cases related to the alleged gold loss from the Dwarapalaka idol plates and the doorframes of the Sreekovil at the hill shrine while serving as the Travancore Devaswom Board official.

The Kollam Vigilance Court had on January 23 granted him statutory bail in the two cases after 90 days had elapsed since his arrest and the Special Investigation Team failed to file chargesheets.

Babu was the second accused in the case related to the alleged gold loss from the Dwarapalaka idol plates and the sixth accused in the case pertaining to the alleged gold loss from the Sreekovil doorframes.

Babu had also worked as Special Officer for temple festivals at Vaikom, Ettumanoor and Thirunakkara temples, TDB sources added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kottayam sabarimala temple travancore devaswom board
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Home / India News / Ex-TDB official Murari Babu, accused in Sabarimala gold loss case, dies at 54
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