Extradition plea of 26/11 accused Tahawwur rana to be held in US tomorrow

A federal US court is scheduled to hold on Thursday an in-person extradition hearing of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Officials from India are believed to have arrived in the US for the proceedings that will take place in Los Angeles.

US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chooljian in her order on April 5 moved the in-person extradition hearing of 59-year-old Rana to India from April 22 to June 24. The United States government, in multiple submissions before the court, has made a declaration in support of the “United States’ Surrebuttal in Support of its Request for Certification of Extradition.”

Rana is wanted in India for his involvement in the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Rana, a childhood friend of prime convict David Coleman Headley, was re-arrested on June 10, 2020 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed. He has been declared a fugitive by India.

Headley, 60, is serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.