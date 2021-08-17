Facebook official to appear before NCPCR today over Rahul Gandhi Instagram post

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned a Facebook official on Tuesday along with the action report taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for posting a video on social media, revealing the identity of the family of the nine-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. The video by Gandhi was posted on Instagram, a platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook.

In the summon letter, the child rights body asked Satya Yadav, trust and safety head of Facebook India, to appear before it through video conferencing at 5 pm, according to the news agency ANI. The NCPCR sent the notice under Section 13 and 14 of the Care and Protection of Children Act for Juvenile justice.

Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act prohibits anyone to disclose the identity of a child in any form of media, and Section 23 of the Pocso (expand this) Act states that no information or photo of a child should be published in any way, which could reveal the identity of the child victim. This includes their name, address, photograph, family details, school, neighbourhood or any other particular information which may lead to the identification of the child.

Rahul Gandhi posted a photo of him meeting the family of the nine-year-old Dalit rape and murder victim in Delhi's Nangal area.

Before this, NCPCR has pulled up Twitter for the same and asked it to take action against Gandhi for posting the photo. Following this, the company briefly suspended Gandhi's account, saying it reviewed the Congress leader's tweet against its rules and policies.

Meanwhile, Gandhi has slammed the micro-blogging site and alleges that it is a "biased platform" and follows the government's directions.

Last Thursday, Twitter clarified its position regarding blocking accounts of the Congress party and several of its leaders and said its rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on its service.

Earlier this month, the girl was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated by the accused in Delhi triggering a nationwide outrage. Since the incident came to light, Gandhi and other opposition leaders have been speaking against the crime.