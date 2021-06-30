Facebook to release its first compliance report in July

Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday announced that it will publish its first monthly transparency report in July, as mandated by the new intermediary and social media guidelines, and provide information on the number of content it removed between May 15-June 15.

It added that the final report with details of the complaints and action taken will be released on July 15.

“On July 2, Facebook will provide an interim report with ‘the number of specific communication links or parts of information that intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools’ as specified in Rule 4(1)(d),” Facebook said.

The controversial IT guidelines came into effect on May 25.

