Facial recognition, AI to trace missing persons: How authorities are managing crowds at Mahakumbh

Authorities overseeing the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, have for the first time, turned to technology to help trace people and manage crowds during the grand religious congregation. Mahakumbh, day 3: Police officers monitor screens at the Integrated Command and Control Center which is set up to manage and control the crowd during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, January 15, 2025 (Reuters)

Mahakumbh began on January 13 and will run till February 26, with at least 450 million (45 crore) devotees expected to attend.

“For the first time, we'll use facial recognition and artificial intelligence (AI) to locate lost people,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi told Bloomberg.

While technology may not be “foolproof,” the goal is to have “somewhat-perfect tech," Dwivedi said.

Technologies powered by AI could offer “better outcomes,” the SSP added.

How AI will trace a missing person?

Dwivedi noted that unlike in well-lit malls, or railway stations, where facial recognition AI works well, the Mahakumbh crowds “won't be moving in an orderly fashion.”

“Therefore, once a relative reports a missing person at any of the designated counters, AI tools will be used to generate digital images of the missing individuals, which will then be used to scan the crowds via thousands of cameras,” the senior police officer explained.

Other technologies

Some other technologies being used include RFID wristbands (with details such as emergency contacts and medical records) and a mobile app for people to share live locations.

Face-level cameras have been placed strategically to help prevent stampedes, by sending real-time notifications to officials on crowd build-up and sudden mass surges.

Krutrim, a Bengaluru-based startup of Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal, has launched an AI-powered chatbot in 11 Indian languages.

Google is providing AI maps to help locate emergency assistance facilities, while Walmart-owned PhonePe has introduced affordable insurance for visitors to cover for accidents or emergencies at under ₹99.