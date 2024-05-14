 Fact Check: Clipped video of PM Modi holding Rabindranath Tagore portrait upside-down is viral, here's the truth | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fact Check: Clipped video of PM Modi holding Rabindranath Tagore portrait upside-down is viral, here's the truth

ByThe Quint
May 14, 2024 01:56 PM IST

A longer version of the video on PM Modi's YouTube channel shows people turning Rabindranath Tagore's portrait right side up.

Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepting upside-down artwork depicting Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore are being widely shared on social media.

PM Modi holding art depicting Rabindranath Tagore upside-down is being shared on social media.
PM Modi holding art depicting Rabindranath Tagore upside-down is being shared on social media.

The claim: The visuals are being shared to take a dig at PM Modi, who was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

Who shared it?: All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of the incident. The party's MP Sagarika Ghose, too, shared a photo of the prime minister holding the artwork upside down.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the visuals are misleading as the video is cropped.

In the full video, people around PM Modi realised the error and rectified it promptly. 

The screenshot takes the incident out of context.

How did we find out the truth?: We went to PM Modi's verified YouTube channel to look for visuals of his recent rallies in West Bengal.

-This led us to a video of his campaign speech in West Bengal's Barrackpore, streamed live on May 13.

 

-At the 2:45-minute mark in this video, the prime minister can be seen standing up to receive the artwork.

-When he is first handed over Tagore's portrait, it is upside-down, as claimed.

-However, other people sharing the stage with PM Modi quickly rectified the error and turned the right side up.

Conclusion: A clipped video and an out-of-context screenshot of PM Modi holding art depicting Rabindranath Tagore upside-down is being shared on social media to take a dig at the leader.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by The Quint, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Fact Check: Clipped video of PM Modi holding Rabindranath Tagore portrait upside-down is viral, here's the truth

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On