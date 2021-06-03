'Factually incorrect': Union health ministry on report alleging Covid-19 vaccine shortage in Tamil Nadu

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday termed as "factually incorrect and without any basis" media reports alleging that there is a shortage of vaccines in Tamil Nadu.

As on June 2, more than one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed to Tamil Nadu, of which 93.3 lakhs doses have been consumed, the ministry said.

A total of 7.24 lakh doses are currently available with the state, it added.

Tamil Nadu has also been provided information of the total number of doses of vaccines available to the state from the government of India channel, which is free of cost, for the first and the second fortnight of June 2021, the ministry said.

For June 1-15, the number of doses available for the state through the government of India channel is 7.48 lakh and for June 15-30, 18.36 lakh, it added.

The allocation is based on the total availability of Covid-19 vaccines and the average consumption by states or UTs, the ministry said.

Tamil Nadu has been further communicated regarding the number of doses available for the state under the new Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy for the 18-44 age group, it said.

A total of 16.83 lakh doses are available under phase III to cover the 18-44 age group of the population for the month of June, the ministry added.

The government of India has been supporting the efforts of states and UTs for an effective vaccination drive under the “Whole of Government” approach since January 16.

In order to streamline the availability of vaccine doses, the central government has constantly been in touch with manufacturers and has opened up different procurement options for states and UTs since May 1.