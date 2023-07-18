Fadnavis assures detailed probe into purported video of BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the matter related to a purported video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya will be thoroughly investigated and “no one will be spared”. Fadnavis assured the state legislative council that the complaints from the opposition will also be probed and the matter will not be suppressed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) stage a protest against senior BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi in Navi Mumbai.(Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Fadnavis's statement came after a massive uproar over a purported video of Kirit Somaiya that allegedly showed the former MP in a compromising position. The video went viral after a Marathi news channel aired it on Monday evening and opposition parties, including NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), alleged that there are several such videos of the BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, Somaiya posted on social media a copy of the letter to Fadavis and said, “A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me I have never abused any woman. Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of videos (sic).”

Kirit Somaiya had been vocal about allegations of corruption against many NCP leaders, including recently inducted ministers Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare and Hasan Mushrif. For over two years, the BJP leader had been holding press conferences levelling charges against these political figures apart from making frequent visits to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai to follow up on complaints and submit documents.

He, however, has refrained from commenting on the NCP leaders facing corruption charges after they were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet. Asked about the new NCP ministers, Somaiya had said it would not be appropriate for him to make any comments on these people as matters related to them are in court.

After the purported video went viral on social media, Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate said the "big-mouthed BJP man" who goes around as a "self-proclaimed contractor of honesty" has been "exposed in a pornographic video."

"But is the criteria for being a leader in BJP now only to be unethical, adulterous, and a lunatic?" she tweeted.

