Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dy CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra ministers meet RSS brass

Dy CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra ministers meet RSS brass

mumbai news
Updated on Aug 29, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a team of ministers and the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh brass on Sunday, functionaries familiar with the matter said

Mumbai, Aug 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis being felicitated prior to address BJP party workers during an event, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo/ Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)
ByPradip Kumar Maitra

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a team of ministers and the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh brass on Sunday, functionaries familiar with the matter said.

The RSS is the BJP’s ideological mentor.

According to a functionary privy to developments, Sunday’s meeting was aimed at improving coordination between the party and the outfit. It came over a month after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde formed the state government with BJP support, replacing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, forests minister Sudhir Munganttiwar and BJP joint secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash were among the leaders present at the meeting, held at the RSS headquarters around 11 am.

According to the functionary mentioned above, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale told ministers at the meeting to address and prioritize people’s issues.

The BJP team was asked to propagate major decisions of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the scrapping of triple talaq, the new education policy and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said the functionary.

The RSS called for seamless governance and asked the BJP to set an example for others ahead of centenary celebration of the RSS foundation in 2025. Parlimentary polls and elections several states are due in 2024.

According to the functionary, BJP leaders were also told to stay prepared for elections if the 5-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which is hearing the dispute between the Shiv Sena factions led by Thackeray and Shinde, delivered any adverse judgement, said the functionary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP