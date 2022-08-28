Dy CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra ministers meet RSS brass

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a team of ministers and the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh brass on Sunday, functionaries familiar with the matter said.

The RSS is the BJP’s ideological mentor.

According to a functionary privy to developments, Sunday’s meeting was aimed at improving coordination between the party and the outfit. It came over a month after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde formed the state government with BJP support, replacing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, forests minister Sudhir Munganttiwar and BJP joint secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash were among the leaders present at the meeting, held at the RSS headquarters around 11 am.

According to the functionary mentioned above, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale told ministers at the meeting to address and prioritize people’s issues.

The BJP team was asked to propagate major decisions of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the scrapping of triple talaq, the new education policy and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said the functionary.

The RSS called for seamless governance and asked the BJP to set an example for others ahead of centenary celebration of the RSS foundation in 2025. Parlimentary polls and elections several states are due in 2024.

According to the functionary, BJP leaders were also told to stay prepared for elections if the 5-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which is hearing the dispute between the Shiv Sena factions led by Thackeray and Shinde, delivered any adverse judgement, said the functionary.