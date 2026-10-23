Fadnavis orders forensic probe into viral audio clip on ' 500 cr payment' to Maratha quota activist Jarange

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that an audio clip released by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, which purportedly claims that ₹500 crore had been delivered to him through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, would be investigated using forensic methods.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (@CMOMaharashtra X)

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Fadnavis was speaking to reporters here after casting his vote for the Nagpur Graduates' seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

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Asked about a delegation of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena office-bearers meeting him over Jarange's claims, Fadnavis said he had made it clear that any audio clips or conversations that had emerged would be subjected to a thorough forensic examination.

The quota activist had alleged on Thursday that a conspiracy had been hatched to silence him and weaken his Maratha agitation. He made the audio public after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dared him to prove the allegation that the latter had secured ₹500 crore from the BJP and funnelled it via his son and MP Shrikant Shinde.

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In one of the clips, a woman allegedly claims that ₹500 crore had been delivered to Jarange through Shrikant Shinde. The recording also purportedly contains discussions about the possible political impact of Jarange's growing influence ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

A delegation of Sena leaders and lawmakers had met Fadnavis on Thursday seeking a probe into the matter. The Shiv Sena has also questioned some BJP leaders whose names have cropped up in the audio.

"We all have the same question: why have these conversations emerged now, after two and a half years? What exactly are the motives behind their emergence? Who is being targeted? For what purpose? There are many questions in this regard," said Fadnavis.

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He said even Jarange has also demanded an investigation concerning the audio.

"The Shiv Sena delegation has sought a probe, and the BJP has done so too. Therefore, the matter will certainly be thoroughly investigated using forensic methods, and we will uncover whatever truth there is," he said.

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In the audio, which has gone viral, the speakers are allegedly heard discussing strategies to counter Jarange's influence in Marathwada, where he has been raising issues concerning Maratha reservation, farmers' problems and loan waivers.

One speaker reportedly claims that Jarange was portraying the BJP as anti-Maratha and discusses the need for Maratha and OBC leaders to consider the political implications. One speaker allegedly suggests countering Jarange indirectly through other people, while another warns that his growing influence could pose a political challenge to the party in Marathwada.