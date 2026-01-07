Fadnavis promises action over post civic poll alliances with Congress, AIMIM

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday blamed indiscipline for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s alliances with arch-rival Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in civic bodies in Akola and Thane districts. He announced the end of the tie-ups and promised action against the local leaders. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (X)

Fadnavis said the BJP can never ally with the Congress or the AIMIM. “Such alliances are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. If any local BJP leaders have entered into alliances with these parties without approval, it is a serious breach of party discipline, and strict action will be taken.”

The BJP formed post-poll local fronts after fractured mandates in municipal council elections in Ambernath (Thane) and Akot (Akola).

In Ambernath, the BJP joined hands with the Congress to keep deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena out. The BJP and Shiv Sena were at loggerheads ahead of the first phase of civic polls in Maharashtra last month.

In the 60-seat Ambernath Municipal Council, the Shiv Sena won the highest 27 wards, followed by the BJP 14, Congress 12, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) four.

The BJP formed the Ambernath Vikas Aghadi with Congress and NCP to take control of the civic body. In Akot, the BJP formed Vikas Manch with four AIMIM corporators. The BJP faced flak for joining hands with the parties it had campaigned against.

AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jalil called the alliance unacceptable. “I have asked our in-charge in Akola to send me a report immediately. We cannot go with the BJP.”

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde said they could have easily taken charge of the Ambernath civic body. “But BJP leaders acted otherwise. The Sena is used to being in opposition, but the public mandate, too, should be respected. If such alliances are being formed, it is time for the state BJP leadership to act upon. This has sent the wrong message. Power is not everything,” he said.

Ranjeet Savarkar, a BJP lawmaker from Akola, maintained that the four corporators elected on the AIMIM tickets quit and joined their alliance, accepting their ideology. “We have not joined hands with the AIMIM and can never do it,” he said.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal denied having any alliance with the BJP in Ambernath. “Twelve members of Congress were elected. We contested the polls on our own. For the council president’s position, candidates from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Congress were in the fray. The BJP won the position. We have not supported any party. Even if the local unit wants to have any alliance, they have been asked to take our permission.”

He said there is no chance of any alliance with the BJP and that they have sought clarification from the local unit.

Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the BJP and Congress. “So next time any supporter of either political party tries to take a moral high ground here about decisions, please do yourself a favour and keep quiet. Also, the BJP has entered into an alliance with AIMIM to gain power in the Akot municipality in Akola. Maharashtra politics is not for beginners, it is level pro max,” she said.